Telangana Govt Collecting Data of LPG Consumers

Adilabad: The state government has started collecting data of LPG consumers by deploying special teams for the selection of beneficiaries for the Maha Lakshmi scheme to provide domestic LPG cylinder for `500 as it was promised during the Assembly elections.

The officials concerned are reaching out to the applicants who did not provide the details of their gas agency, ration card and consumer number. The government has designed a special app to collect, verify the data and make corrections online to finalise eligible consumers. Collectors are monitoring the verification in their districts.The survey was being taken up after noticing that many applicants did not provide the required information for the Maha Lakshmi scheme in the applications during the Praja Palana programme held from December 28 to January 6 across the state.The additional information collected during the survey will be uploaded through the app and this process will be held till February 14. Tahsildars, MPDOs and municipal commissioners will monitor the survey teams in their respective jurisdictions.Adilabad collector P.S. Rahul Raj inspected the survey process at Ruyyadi and Bharampur villages in Thalamadugu. He appealed to the people to provide additional information without any hesitation to get the benefit under the Maha Lakshmi scheme.