Telangana Govt Announces One Time Scheme

Under the OTS the government ordered a waiver of 90 per cent on accumulated arrears interest on property tax, provided taxpayer clear the principal amount of dues till the financial year 2022-2023 together with 10 per cent of interest at one go. The OTS applies to private and government properties.



The scheme is also applicable to taxpayers who paid their dues including interest/ penalties up to March 2023 during the current financial year prior to coming into force of this scheme. According to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) order, 90 per cent of such interest will be adjusted against the future payments.





GHMC data:



Total number of assessments : 4,97,428

Total arrears + arrears interest : Rs 9,803.39 crore

Number of assessments eligible for OTS ( 2022-23) : 5,25,709



Property tax collection ( target 2023-24) : 2,100 crore

Property tax collected ( till January 2024) : 1,268.49 crore