Hyderabad: Civil supplies commissioner D.S. Chouhan assured that the department would purchase damaged paddy owing to adverse weather conditions at the minimum support price (MSP). He assured that the interests of the farmers of the region would be protected. He directed the PPC (paddy purchase centres) to oay the rent from the society commission of Indira Kranti Pathakam centers.

He was speaking at a PPC in Komuravelli of Siddipet district. He said, “In instances where paddy has been damaged by unseasonal rains, the government reassures farmers that irrespective of the loss, the government will purchase the paddy and its priority remains to protect the livelihoods of farmers to ensure their financial stability, regardless of the challenges posed by adverse weather. Despite our proactive measures, unexpected incidents such as thunderstorms and untimely rains continue to occur in various parts of the state.”

“It is once again reiterated that the government is committed to procuring even drenched paddy from farmers and is ready to procure every single grain of paddy arrived at the PPCs. There is no reason for the farmers to panic. Paddy will be immediately transferred from the PPCs to mills,” he said.