Telangana Government Bans Hookah Parlours Following Legislative Assembly Approval

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has taken immediate action to prohibit the operation of Hookah parlours in the state. This decision follows the unanimous passing of "The Cigarettes and other tobacco products (prohibition of advertisement and regulation of trade and commerce, production, supply and distribution) (Telangana Amendment) Bill 2024" by the legislative assembly on Monday. The Bill, presented by Legislative Affairs Minister D. Sridhar Babu on behalf of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, was supported by all members of the assembly.

Minister Babu highlighted that the decision to introduce the Bill was based on a recent State Cabinet meeting's resolution to ban hookah parlours. Concerns were raised regarding the attraction of youth, including students, towards hookah smoking. It was emphasized that hookah smoking posed greater health risks than cigarettes, exposing individuals to toxic substances and carcinogens due to the use of coal. Moreover, the impact on passive smokers and the potential health hazards of these parlours in public spaces were acknowledged.