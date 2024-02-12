Telangana Government Appoints New Police Chief; Major IPS Reshuffle

Hyderabad: The state government on Monday appointed Tarun Joshi, inspector-general, multi zone, as Rachakonda police commissioner, transferring the incumbent officer G. Sudheer Babu and 11 other IPS officers.

In the city, D. Joel Davis was posted as additional police commissioner, traffic, Cyberabad, D. Uday Kumar Reddy as DCP, south west zone and R. Giridhar will be the new DCP, east zone. Sadhana Rashmi Perumal, additional DCP, Rajendranagar, was transferred and posted as DCP, Task Force, Hyderabad.



M. Srinivasulu was posted Ramagundam police commissioner, L.S. Chowhan was retained in the same post as DIG, Jogulamba and Narayana Naik was posted as DIG, State Crime Records Bureau, Crime Investigation Department.



K. Apoorva Rao was transferred and posted as superintendent of police (SP), Vigilance, TSRTC, and D, Muralidhar as deputy director of TS Police Academy (TSPA). TSPA deputy director Praveen Kumar was asked to report to the DGP office.