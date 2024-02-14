Telangana Government Acts to Stop Certificate Withholding

Hyderabad: The state government will write to all private colleges asking them not to withhold original certificates of their students on the pretext of not receiving fee reimbursement from the government.

Making this announcement in the Assembly on Wednesday, Legislative affairs minister D. Sridhar Babu said instructions will be issued to the education department to write the letters to educational institutions.

The minister was responding to a plea from AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi who said thousands of students who have not received fee reimbursement from the government are being denied their original certificates by their colleges on this pretext, creating serious hurdles when they seek to join higher education courses, or applying for jobs.

He said the past BRS government did not release Rs 289.72 crore dues towards fee reimbursement putting the future of thousands of students in jeopardy and urged the government to write the letter to start with, and also ensure release of the dues.