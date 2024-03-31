Telangana Gets Centre’s Nod to Raise Rs 16,000 cr Loans in Q1 of New Fiscal

Hyderabad: The Centre has allowed the Telangana state government to raise Rs 16,000 crore through auction of bonds by the Reserve Bank of India in the first quarter of the new financial year (April-June 2024-25). The financial year begins on April 1 and the state government has been allowed to raise Rs 1,000 crore the very next day on April 2.



According to the indicative calendar of market borrowings by state governments released by the RBI, Telangana state was permitted to raise Rs 5,000 crore in April, Rs 6,000 crore in May and Rs 5,000 crore in June.



In the vote-on-account budget 2024-25 presented in the Legislative Assembly on February 10, the state government had pegged total borrowings through auction of bonds for fiscal 2024-25 at Rs 59,625 crore. Of this, it secured approval for Rs 16,000 crore in the first quarter.



The state government was permitted to raise Rs 1,000 crore on April 2, Rs 2,000 crore on April 8, Rs 2,000 crore on April 23, Rs 2,000 crore on May 7, Rs 2,000 crore on May 14, Rs 2,000 crore on May 28, Rs 1,000 crore on June 4, Rs 2,000 crore on June 11 and Rs 2,000 crore on June 25.





According to the indicative calendar of market borrowings by state governments released by the RBI, Telangana state was permitted to raise Rs 5,000 crore in April, Rs 6,000 crore in May and Rs 5,000 crore in June.In the vote-on-account budget 2024-25 presented in the Legislative Assembly on February 10, the state government had pegged total borrowings through auction of bonds for fiscal 2024-25 at Rs 59,625 crore. Of this, it secured approval for Rs 16,000 crore in the first quarter.The state government was permitted to raise Rs 1,000 crore on April 2, Rs 2,000 crore on April 8, Rs 2,000 crore on April 23, Rs 2,000 crore on May 7, Rs 2,000 crore on May 14, Rs 2,000 crore on May 28, Rs 1,000 crore on June 4, Rs 2,000 crore on June 11 and Rs 2,000 crore on June 25.



