Telangana Forest Land to Increase by 8.5 PC

Hyderabad: Efforts are being made to increase Telangana state's forest area from 24.05 per cent to 33 per cent, aligning with the National Forest Policy, said Konda Surekha, minister for forest and environment, on Thursday.

Speaking on the World Forest Day, Surekha stressed the importance of this endeavour to safeguard forest ecosystems. Surekha reiterated the urgent need to reassess the value of forests and highlighted the theme of this year's celebration: "Forests and Innovation: New Solutions for a Better World."

Amidst escalating threats such as urbanisation, industrialisation, and illegal agricultural practices, Surekha spoke about the critical role of balanced development and collective responsibility in forest preservation. She warned of the dire consequences if forests are not conserved, emphasising their pivotal role in mitigating the impacts of global warming and sustaining biodiversity.

Surekha called for concerted action from both government agencies and the public, stressing the need for collaborative efforts to achieve the ambitious goal of expanding forest cover. She expressed gratitude to forest department employees, voluntary organisations, and civic groups for their active participation in initiatives spearheaded by the Telangana state government.