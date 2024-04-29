Telangana Forest Department Deploys Blowers To Extinguish Forest Fire In Manuguru

In a video that has gone viral on X, a field staffer of Telangana Forest Department is seen busy in extinguishing forest fire using a blower in Manguru region.

Video has been shared on X microblogging platform by indian forest service officer Mohan Pargaien. Mr. Pargaien is the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Telangana.

Captioned, "Our field staff are busy in extinguishing forest fire using blower. This is from Manguru of Kothagudem".

In the month of March 2024, Telangana grappled with forest fires in Tadvai region of Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary posing serious risk to wildlife. With temperatures soaring, according to sources, on an average state faces 100-120 fire spots on any given day.