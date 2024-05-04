Telangana: Extreme Heatwave, Mercury Soaring Above 46 Degrees Celsius

Hyderabad: The state is currently experiencing severe heat wave conditions, with at least 18 districts recording temperatures exceeding 46°C on Friday. This alarming weather phenomenon has prompted the India Meteorological Department to issue heat wave alerts across various districts.

Peddapalli, Suryapet, Jagitial, and Khammam are bearing the brunt of the scorching heat, each recording a peak temperature of 46.7°C. Close behind were Mancherial and Nalgonda at 46.6°C, and Karimnagar at 46.5°C.

Other districts like Mahbubabad, Narayanpet, Jayashankar, and Warangal also reported extremely high temperatures ranging from 46.3°C to 46.4°C, data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) showed.

Hyderabad, has reported an average temperature of 44°C, while its outskirts like Keesara and Ghatkesar reached 45.1°C, and Chikur and Moinabad recorded temperatures of 44.8°C.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert indicating a likely continuation of heat wave conditions from until May 7, across districts including Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, and Rajanna Sircilla. An orange alert for prolonged heat waves has been announced for districts such as Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and others. These alerts signal potential health risks and advisories for residents to take precautions.

The forecast also predicted the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds ranging from 30-50 kmph, adding a layer of complexity to the existing weather challenges.