Hyderabad: The DOST (Degree Online Services, Telangana) notification for admissions into degree colleges across the state has been released on Friday. Admissions will be conducted in three phases:







- The first phase from May 6 to 25.

- The second phase is scheduled from June 4 to 13.

- The third phase will take place from June 19 to 25.





Classes for all degree courses will commence from July 8.