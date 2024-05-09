Hyderabad: Congress candidate for Chevella Lok Sabha constituency Gaddam Ranjith Reddy said that his victory was certain in Lok Sabha polls as he did good work as MP in the past five years. He was speaking after five BRS councillors of Shamshabad Municipality joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday. Another 250 activists from the BJP and the BRS also joined the Congress on the occasion.

Ranjith conducted extensive campaigning in Serilingampally and Vikarabad Assembly segments on Wednesday.

Addressing street corner meetings, Ranjith Reddy asked BJP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy to talk about what development he did in Chevella in the last 10 years instead of whipping up emotions by raising communal and local-non issues during his campaigning.

Ranjith Reddy alleged that the BJP, which is ruling the country for the last 10 years had nothing to tell what it did for Chevella in the last 10 year and that's why Vishweshwar Reddy was raising communal issues to provoke people and divert people from real issues concerning them such as higher prices of fuel, essential commodities, unemployment etc.

He wondered how could Vishweshwar Reddty dub him as 'non local' of Chevella when he was staying here for the past four decades. Ranjith Reddy said religion is a personal matter and it should not be dragged into politics.