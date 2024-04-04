Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Zilla Sadhana Samithi on Thursday hoped the creation of a separate Secunderabad district will be fast tracked after its representatives met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and submitted a memorandum to him.

The samithi president Gurram Pavan Kumar Goud, met the Chief Minister at the latter’s residence in the presence of Khairatabad MLA and the Congress candidate from Secunderabad constituency Danam Nagender and sought the creation of a new Secunderabad district.

“The Chief Minister assured that he will look into the issue after the Lok Sabha elections,” Pavan Kumar said. Also present on the occasion were other Samithi leaders S. Balraj Yadav, Ashok, Krishna Mudiraj, Srinkant Reddy, Jaggaiah and others.