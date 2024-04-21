Top
Telangana CM Revanth's Message on Mahavir Jayanti

DC Correspondent
21 April 2024 5:50 AM GMT
Telangana CM Revanths Message on Mahavir Jayanti
Revanth Reddy (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy has on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanthi.

Mahavir Jayanthi is celebrated by Jains across the globe marking the birth anniversary of lord Vardhamana Mahavir.

The Chief Minister said that Mahavir's teachings will contribute a lot to a disciplined life in the modern society. He also said that the spiritual teachings of Lord Mahavir are relevant in the path of peaceful struggle.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

