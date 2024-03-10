Telangana CM Revanth to Launch Indiramma Housing Scheme at Bhadrachalam on Monday

Revanth Reddy would launch another mega scheme of providing Rs 1 lakh crore assistance to self-help groups (SHGs) in five years here on Tuesday. Revanth Reddy is scheduled to announce the government assistance and other action plans for empowering self-help groups, at the public meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, who was on a tour of his home constituency Madhira on Sunday, said that the Congress government would allot Indiramma houses to all shelter-less poor. The scheme will be implemented in phases and not a single person would be left homeless, he said.

Beneficiaries having their own land or dilapidated old building would be given the priority for the assistance. The assistance would be given in three phases in tune with the progress of civil works.

Besides improving the living conditions of low-income families, the scheme would boost real estate sector and aid in overall development of the state,

Stating that the state government was drafting a detailed plan to empower women of SHGs to emerge as industrialists, Bhatti asked the women SHGs to not confine themselves to petty business. Telangana state was rich at the time of bifurcation but the policies and programmes of the BRS government had resulted in an increase in rural poverty.

Had the Indiramma Kranti Pathkam continued in the last 10 years, the lifestyle of people in rural Telangana could have improved, Bhatti said.

Before leaving for Bhadrachalam to launch the Indiramma scheme, Revanth Reddy would visit the Yadadri temple for the first time after it was renovated.

At a recent review meeting, Revanth Reddy had directed the officials to give priority to all eligible people who have submitted applications for the housing scheme in the Praja Palana. He had cautioned officials against repeating the mistakes committed by the previous government.

Revanth Reddy directed officials to prepare strict guidelines to prevent the misuse of the funds to be received by the beneficiaries. The CM expressed his hope that the dream of owning a house for the homeless poor will be fulfilled in a phased manner.