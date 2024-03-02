Telangana CM Revanth to Launch Indiramma Housing on March 11

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday announced the launch of the Indiramma Housing guarantee scheme on March 11, fulfilling another guarantee promised by the Congress in the run-up to the Assembly polls. This will begin the process of selecting 3,500 beneficiaries per Assembly constituencies from among the applications received during the Praja Palana programme.

The decision was taken at a review meeting conducted by the Chief Minister with the housing department at the Secretariat on the day.

So far, of the Six Guarantees, the Congress has launched free bus travel and Rs 500-LPG cylinder under the Maha Lakshmi guarantee, enhanced Rajiv Aarogyasri health insurance from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, provided free power up to 200 units under Gruha Jyothi and increased Cheyutha pensions for a few categories.

The Indiramma Housing will be the fifth guarantee the Congress will implement in 100 days since it assumed power.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister tasked officials with making necessary arrangements for the scheme’s implementation and emphasised his government’s commitment to fulfil its guarantees.

The CM directed officials to extend the housing scheme to all eligible, homeless individuals in the state, with procedures tailored accordingly. “Priority should be given to eligible individuals who submitted applications in Praja Palana programme held across the state during December-January,” he said.

Officials were cautioned to avoid mistakes of the previous BRS government in constructing double-bedroom houses and ensuring the original beneficiaries receive their entitlements. Initially, a tentative decision was made to allocate 3,500 houses to each constituency. The Chief Minister said that the houses will be increased in a phased manner to cover all beneficiaries.

Under the Indiramma housing scheme, individuals owning plots will receive Rs 5 lakh to construct a new house, while homeless individuals will be given Rs 5 lakh along with a plot.

Reddy instructed officials to establish clear guidelines for the stage-wise release of these funds to prevent misuse.

He recommended developing model houses and designs to cater to individual needs. “Beneficiaries must ensure their houses meet their requirements, but must include a kitchen and toilet,” he said, proposing to delegate the responsibility of monitoring constructions to the respective engineering departments.