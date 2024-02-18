Telangana CM Revanth to Carve Out New City on 25K Acres Near ORR

Hyderabad:Hyderabad will soon emerge as a large conurbation in the country, with the government planning to carve out a new city on 25,000 acres near the Outer Ring Road, in addition to the tri-city area of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad, according to the state government.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on Sunday that his government will give the highest priority to pollution-free industries and provide adequate urban infrastructure for health and sports in the new city. Metro services will also be connected to the new city, he said.

Speaking after inaugurating a new headquarters for the Telangana State Fire Services at Nanakramguda, Revanth Reddy said that his government had a clear policy, with no ambiguity, to focus on multiple pollution-free Pharma Villages, instead of a mega Pharma City envisioned by the previous regime.

Taking a dig at former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, “who claimed to have conceived plan for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme instead of listening to the advice of irrigation experts”, Revanth Reddy pointed out that his government will adopt the approach of “thinking first” before taking a decision.

The government will move forward and take the advice of experts in different fields before taking up any mega project, Revanth Reddy said.

Revanth Reddy said that his government will initiate more steps to develop Hyderabad and take the city to a higher level, pointing out the rapid development over the past three decades to compete with global cities.

Underscoring his government’s priority to maintain the law and order in the state to attract more investments, Revanth Reddy said that a ‘Mega Master Plan 2050’ would be created to develop all regions in the state. Regions would be categorised as urban, semi-urban or rural to take up the developmental works, he said.

The Chief Minister lauded the role of firemen in quickly responding to mishaps. “Firefighters are always ready to protect other people by putting their lives at risk,” he said.