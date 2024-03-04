Top
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Vows Aid for Teen with Rare Blood Cancer

DC Correspondent
4 March 2024 12:44 PM GMT
Government pledges support after activist raises awareness on social media.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy assures help for Naveen Vadde.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has pledged government assistance to 18-year-old Naveen Vadde, a resident of Hyderabad diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer.

The patient's situation gained attention after activist Robin Zaccheus raised awareness on social media. Naveen's family, unable to afford the treatment costs not covered by the Aarogyasri scheme, sought help from the government.

CM Revanth Reddy promptly responded, promising full government support for Naveen's treatment at the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute.



