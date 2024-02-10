Telangana CM Revanth Reddy launches Bangaram initiative for Medaram jatara

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday launched the online initiative of presenting bangaram (jaggery) to the tribal deities of Medaram, Sammakka and Saralamma, during upcoming jatara from February 21 to 24.

Revanth Reddy presented bangaram equivalent to the weight of his grandson Riyansh, while minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy offered bangaram equivalent to his granddaughter’s weight.



This initiative by the state government enables devotees who are unable to attend the Medaram jatara to make offerings of bangaram to the deities.

Ministers Konda Surekha, Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, several MLAs, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Commissioner of Revenue Department Anil Kumar, and other officials were present on the occasion.



