Telangana CM Revanth Condoles the Death of Hindi Milap Editor Vinay Vir

Hyderabad: Renowned journalist and Editor of the widely read Daily Hindi Milap, Vinay Vir, breathed his last on Saturday at the age of 72.



Expressing heartfelt condolences, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy lamented Vinay Vir's passing as an unfortunate loss. He praised Vinay Vir's family, who were freedom fighters, and appreciated his valuable contributions to journalism.

"Vinay Vir's services in the field of journalism are indelible," stated Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.