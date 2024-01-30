Telangana Christian Association Demands Government Support

Hyderabad: Telangana United Christians and Pastors Association (TUCPA) on Tuesday submitted a list of demands to the state government on behalf of the Christian community, including subsidy for pilgrimage to Jerusalem, monthly support for pastors, allotment of land for burial grounds, and the transfer of allocated burial ground land to local churches.

The association sought permission for the construction of churches in municipal and gram panchayat areas, the implementation of a Christian Protection Bill against atrocities the community memebrs, and support for the Dalit Christian Bill in Parliament.

The demands were finalised at Telangana Kraisthava Abhinandana Sabhalu, held at the Baptist Church in Hyderabad, drawing pastors from the 119 Assembly constituencies.

The event was attended by M. Anjan Kumar Yadav, working president of the state Congress, along with party leaders, who promised to take their issues to the attention of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The community also wanted the nomination of Christians for the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council posts, and chairmanship in the Christian Finance Corporation.