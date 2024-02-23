Telangana: BJP Demands Inquiry into Misuse of Central Funds

x

Adilabad: BJP president G. Kishan Reddy on Friday demanded that the state government order an inquiry into the misuse of Rs 4,500 Central government funds given for the sheep distribution scheme in the state, and alleged that BRS leaders had taken commissions from the money. Speaking to the media during the BJP Komaram Bheem Vijay Sankalp bus yatra which went through Kagaznagar, Bellampalli, and Mancherial, Kishan Reddy said the CAG report had showed that the BRS government had taken money from the scheme by claiming 130 sheep on a scooter and 200 sheep in an autorickshaw. He asked how the Congress government would implement its guarantees and from where it would mobilize funds. The Congress government will implement these schemes only when the BJP wins all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, he said. He said the BJP was making all-out efforts to defeat MIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi from Hyderabad. Criticising former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for the BRS government’s corruption, he said even Singareni land and jobs in Sirpur Paper Mills were sold. “The BRS has no future and it doesn’t matter for them even if they do not win a single Lok Sabha seat,” Kishan Reddy said. He said Rao had pushed the state into a debt trap and the Congress had come to power by making false claims. The Revanth Reddy government was trying to depend on excise income like his predecessor, he said. Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, BJP Parliamentary Board member and MP Dr K. Laxman said the people were not ready to believe the false promises made by the Congress. He said the the overwhelming response for the party’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra would bring about a sea change in state politics. The response from women to the yatra was an indicator of this, he said. He claimed the Congress was working in connivance with the BRS and had hatched a conspiracy to stop the Narendra Modi wave in the State and it reflects the cheap political culture of Congress, he said. He warned of a mass movement if the Revanth Reddy government did not act to protect temple land. The KCR government in the past had given 1100 acres of temple land in Sitarampur village in Chevalla and another 500 acres of temple land at Fab City near Hyderabad. The Congress government is maintaining silence on this issue, he said. Laxman also pointed out that Congress government has not taken a policy decision on six guarantees given at the time of Assembly elections even after two months of coming to power, farm loan waive, giving Rythu Bandu and completely forgotten about Indiramma houses. BJP president G. Kishan Reddy on Friday demanded that the state government order an inquiry into the misuse of Rs 4,500 Central government funds. (Photo: X)