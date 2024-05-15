Hyderabad: A man who was injured in Sunday’s explosion in a motorcycle fuel tank succumbed to burns while undergoing treatment at the Osmania General Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday. The victim, Shaukat Ali, 42, a scrap dealer, had suffered burns when he rushed in to extinguish the flames.

Shoukat Ali is survived by his wife and four children, police said. He is the second victim of the incident. On Monday, 19-year-old Mohammed Nadeem, a businessman, had succumbed to burns at the OGH.

Shaukat Ali, a resident of Jahanuma, was passing by on his bike when he spotted the fire and stopped to extinguish it when the tank exploded, said Bhavaninagar inspector M Balaswamy.

The incident in front of a function under Bhavaninagar police limits. A total of 12 persons including a police constable and a videographer-cum- photographer posted on election duty had suffered burns. Two of them died later.

Bhavaningar police registered a case of death due to negligence and shifted Shoukat Ali’s body to the OGH mortuary for postmortem.