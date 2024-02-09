Telangana Bengali Film Festival returns: Feb 10-11, Prasads, Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: The 6th edition of AAYNA – the Telangana Bengali Film Festival (TBFF) — will be held on February 10 and 11 at Prasads Preview Theatre, Banjara Hills. Featuring renowned stars and directors, it will offer fans a chance to interact with their favorite personalities. Additionally, regional cuisine will be available at the venue. This year, the festival will pay tribute to the late Mrinal Sen in his birth centenary year and screen, among others, ‘Mrigyaa’. Also on offer is the screening of iconic Bengali films including ‘Palan’, along with a selection of other regional cinema offerings.



Hyderabad Bangalee Samity (HBS) is hosting the event in collaboration with the government’s department of language and culture to showcase the rich legacy of Bengali cinema.



