Telangana: Amit Shah to Address BJP’s Booth Level Leaders on March 12

In view of the social media’s impact on election management, he will hold an in-camera meeting with members of the BJP Social Media War Room and the Parliament Election Working Group during his one-day tour of the state.

The Telangana state BJP’s Election Management Committee, which met on Thursday under the chairmanship of state president G. Kishan Reddy and convenor Dr K. Laxman, decided to constitute 39 committees to look after different tasks in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, BJP general secretary Dr Kasam Venkateshwarlu said the Election Management Committee has decided to focus on youth. The party leaders will hold street corner meetings with youth in every village under the `Namo Yuva Sankalpa” programme.

“Every village, tehsil and small town in the state will be covered under this Sankalpa programme, where at least 50 youth would be invited to attend the meeting. They would explain the programmes and policies taken up by the Narendra Modi government in the last 10 years and how they have shaped up the country,” he said.





