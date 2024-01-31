Tekulagudem Naxal Attack: Drone Camera Captures Naxal Movement

A video showing movement of Maoists near Tekulagudem, the site of Tuesday’s Maoist attack on security forces in which 3 CRPF jawans were killed, under Jagargunda police station limits in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, has gone viral indicating the scale of preparations of the ultras before ambushing the counterinsurgency forces.The video, purportedly taken by the camera of a drone deployed in the area for surveillance on the Maoists, shows almost one km-long queue of Naxals heading towards a ‘specific direction’ before dispersing in different directions.A senior police officer posted in Bastar told this newspaper on Wednesday that the movement of Naxals was captured by the drone camera on January 29 at Chhenagular in Bijapur district in south Bastar.Maoists had triggered improvised explosive device (IED) blasts near the security camp at Dharmanpur close to Chhenagular on January 29.They were captured by the surveillance drone camera when they were marching ahead after triggering IED blasts near Chhenagular.The ultras were later seen dispersing.A part of the Maoist group had however stayed back near Tekulagudem to engage the security forces, intelligence sources said.There was an encounter between this Naxal group and security forces at Tekalegudam on Tuesday, leading to killing of three CRPF jawans and injuries to 15 others, the police officer said requesting anonymity.Tekulagudem is located in the border area of Sukma and Bijapur districts.The surveillance drone may have been deployed by security forces to keep a vigil on the movement of Naxals in the area.“One report says that the security forces were attacked by around 500 Maoists (at Tekulagudem). Another report says that the number of ultras might be around 1,000”, Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo sai said.Police claimed that half-a-dozen Naxals were killed in the encounter.However, their bodies were taken away by the ultras.Meanwhile, a nearly 50-meter-long tunnel, built by Maoists, was discovered by security forces during search operations near Todopat-Uspari village in Dantewada district under Bastar in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.The tunnel’s opening was covered by a booby trap, police said.This is the first time a tunnel, dug by Maoists, was found in Bastar forests.“Prima facie, Maoists have dug this tunnel to use as a bunker to hide from security personnel during operations in the area”, Dantewada district additional superintendent of police A R Burman said.