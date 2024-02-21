Tejashwi Yadav's "MY-BAAP" slogan creates flutter in Bihar politics.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is spearheading a Jan Vishwas Yatra, has created a flutter in Bihar politics by introducing a new slogan for his party.

While addressing his public meetings Mr. Yadav described RJD as a party of “MY-BAAP”, explaining that BAAP stands for Bahujan (Backwards and Dalits), Agdaa (forwards) , Aadhi Abaadi (women), Pichda and poor.

“People often refer to RJD as an MY (Muslim-Yadav) party, but it’s not just limited to that, its support base is much broader, encompassing people from all walks of life. I must clarify that RJD is not just MY party but also a BAAP party”, Tejashwi Yadav said.

During the yatra, Tejashwi Yadav has also been urging people to support the RJD for Bihar’s development. He said that, “Empower us through your votes for Bihar’s progress. I only want to eradicate unemployment and poverty. I also want to stop migration from villages”.

The ruling coalition BJP and JD(U) have responded to Tejashwi Yadav’s new slogan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, criticizing the RJD for promoting dynastic politics.

Speaking on the issue, Mr. Chaudhary said, “The RJD is known for its dynastic politics. It solely promotes and safeguards one family. Such slogans will not have any impact during elections”.

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi also responded stating that RJD is primarily an MY party. He noted that “only these two communities were prominently visible during Tejashwi Yadav’s rally, while the BAAP was absent”. He emphasized that “whenever the RJD had the opportunity to form a government in Bihar, it focused solely on these two communities”.

Reacting sharply, Mr. Modi asserted that Tejashwi Yadav must clarify during his public meetings how he acquired assets from Patna to Delhi at such a young age. He also said that “Tejashwi Yadav should provide a detailed response to the public regarding the 15 year tenure of Lalu –Rabri versus the 17 years under Nitish Kumar”.

The Jan Vishwas Yatra began on February 20 and is scheduled to conclude on March 1. RJD insiders said that the goal is to inform the people about the achievements of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar during its 17-month tenure.

This is Tejashwi Yadav’s first statewide tour after Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the Mahagathbandhan comprising JD(U), RJD, Congress and left parties. Mr. Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister on January 28 along with BJP’s Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.