Tejashwi Yadav Claims Mahagathbandhan Victory as NDA Maintains Early Lead

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday claimed that the Mahagathbandhan is on course for victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, even as early trends show the NDA maintaining a strong lead across the state. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Yadav asserted that the opposition alliance had “the people’s mandate” and that the trends would “decisively shift” as counting progresses.

According to the Election Commission, INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav is trailing in Raghopur by 1,273 votes, while BJP’s Satish Kumar is leading, highlighting the tight contest even in the opposition leader’s home constituency.

Yadav said internal booth-level assessments indicate that the Mahagathbandhan is ahead in several other key constituencies where counting is still in early stages. He also accused the ruling NDA of attempting to “create panic” by projecting early leads as final outcomes.

“We are winning. I am saying this with full confidence. The people of Bihar have voted for change, for jobs, for dignity, and for a better future,” Yadav said, reiterating that voters were “unhappy with the NDA’s governance failures.”

NDA Still Dominant in Early Figures

Despite Yadav’s claim, early Election Commission trends show the NDA leading in a majority of seats, powered by strong performances from the BJP and JD(U). The BJP has emerged as the single largest party in the initial phases of counting, widening the gap between the ruling alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

The RJD, however, remains competitive in its strongholds and is hoping for a late surge as counting continues.

Mahagathbandhan Banks on Late Surge

RJD leaders say the alliance is expecting gains in the later rounds of counting, particularly from rural and semi-urban booths. Congress and Left party leaders echoed Yadav’s optimism, stating that the fight is “far from over.”

Celebratory slogans briefly broke out at the RJD office in Patna after Yadav’s statement, though party leaders remain cautious as the NDA continues to dominate early trends.

Political observers say Tejashwi’s confident claim is aimed at energising party workers and invoking Lalu’s enduring appeal, keeping the Mahagathbandhan’s morale high as Bihar’s high-stakes electoral battle unfolds.