Tejashwi Vows To Transform Bihar

NEW DELHI: I.N.D.I.A. bloc’s chief ministerial candidate for Bihar Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said he would transform the state into one of the country’s leading states by attracting investments and setting up industries if the Opposition coalition is voted to power.

Addressing consecutive rallies in Parbatta and Alauli (Khagaria district) and Shahpur (Bhojpur district), the RJD leader said he was contesting the election not merely to form a government but to rebuild Bihar’s economy and infrastructure.

“We need to make Bihar number one by bringing in investment, improving education, and ensuring better healthcare facilities,” Yadav said.

He criticised Union home minister Amit Shah, claiming the BJP leader had remarked that factories cannot be set up in Bihar due to a shortage of land. “We will set up factories and attract investors to put Bihar on a development path,” Yadav asserted.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of neglecting the state, Yadav said, “The Centre has not even set up a needle factory in Bihar. The PM opens factories in Gujarat and seeks votes in Bihar.”

He also attacked the Nitish Kumar government’s liquor prohibition policy, calling it “a sham.” Yadav alleged that while affluent sections get home delivery of liquor, poor families, especially women, face harassment through late-night raids. “Meanwhile, rats are drinking thousands of litres of liquor in police stations,” he said, referring to reports of missing seized alcohol.

Yadav further accused Modi and Shah of “hijacking” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying he was “incapable of leading Bihar anymore.” He declared that the time for change had arrived.

Promising to address unemployment, Yadav said that if the I.N.D.I.A. bloc forms the government, it would enact a law within 20 days to ensure at least one government job per family, with recruitment completed in 20 months. “I cannot ignore the pain of unemployed graduates. I will reveal my financial plan for this soon,” he added.

Highlighting the recurring flood problems in Khagaria, Yadav said the district remains inundated from July to December every year, yet no government visits the affected areas. “I will ensure proper drainage facilities to end waterlogging once and for all,” he promised.

Reiterating his welfare pledges, he said the new government would regularise contractual workers and community mobilisers and provide ₹30,000 annually to women in a single instalment, contrasting it with the NDA’s “debt of ₹10,000.”

Concluding his speech, Yadav invoked Chhath Maiya, saying, “I pray to Chhathi Maiyya to end the people’s suffering by overthrowing the NDA government.”