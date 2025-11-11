Tejashwi Slams PM Modi for Negative Politics

New Delhi/Patna: RJD leader and INDIA bloc CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of indulging in “negative politics” during his poll campaign.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, a day before the second and last phase of polling on Tuesday, Mr Yadav said: “The Prime Minister came here for poll campaign, but he indulged in negative politics. I don’t know what sort of web series the PM is watching these days. The PM did not talk about major issues like unemployment and migration during his campaigning in the Bihar polls.”

Noting that Mr Modi did not say anything about the corruption charges levelled against deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaisawal and Cabinet minister Mangal Pandey, Mr Yadav said: “The PM shared the dais with people like Hulas Pandey, Anand Mohan, Sunil Pandey and Manorma Devi. Are they honest politicians? He met Vipin Sharma, the prime accused in the multi-crore Srijan scam, in Patna.”

He also criticised the Election Commission for “not disclosing the gender-wise data” of electors who cast their votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls even after four days. Claiming that the RJD-helmed Opposition coalition will not allow “vote theft or dishonesty”, the Opposition’s CM face claimed: “The EC has not disclosed the gender-wise data of electors who cast their votes on November 6 even after four days have passed from the first phase of Assembly polls. This is happening for the first time. Earlier, it was given immediately.”

Mr Yadav also alleged that the EC has “stopped functioning properly under the leadership of PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah”.

He also warned officials “of dire consequences… if they try to create trouble in collusion with the EC or Union home minister Amit Shah”. The RJD leader said: “We will not allow vote theft or dishonesty under any circumstances.”

Claiming that altogether 208 companies of security personnel from BJP-ruled states have been deployed in Bihar for poll duty, he asked: “Why have the security personnel been deployed from BJP-ruled states? We are keeping a close watch on them. Around 68 per cent of police observers are from BJP-ruled states. Why is it so?”

“Outsiders, including Union home minister Shah, want to control Bihar, which the people of Bihar will not allow,” the RJD leader claimed, in a dig at the BJP’s central leaders.

He also exuded confidence about winning the Bihar polls and claimed: “We will take the oath on November 18.”

The RJD leader also claimed there would be no compromise on law and order, and pledged that “we will take action against criminals, communal forces and corruption” if the INDIA bloc wins the Bihar polls.