Tejashwi Slams Nitish: Bihar Law & Order Totally Collapsed

28 Oct 2025 2:13 PM IST

RJD leader accuses CM of ignoring daily murders, dacoities in Saran; vows one job per family if INDIA bloc wins

Tejashwi Slams Nitish: Bihar Law & Order Totally Collapsed
Tejashwi Yadav attacks NDA govt for lawlessness in Bihar, promises jobs and better security if voted to power in upcoming polls.

Saran: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the law and order situation has completely collapsed in Bihar, and the NDA government in the state was least bothered about the situation.

Addressing a poll rally at Marhaura in Saran, Yadav asserted that the INDIA bloc needs to be voted to power in the assembly elections for redressal of people's grievances.
Saran is witnessing murder, dacoity, abduction and loot every day. But, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is least bothered about it he never comes to console the victims. This is sheer insensitivity on the part of the government, he claimed.
Vote for the INDIA bloc to ensure improved law and order, jobs and redressal of grievances, Yadav said. The opposition coalition's chief ministerial candidate also reiterated his promise of one government job to every family in the state if it comes to power.
The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.
( Source : PTI )
