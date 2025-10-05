Tejashwi Questions Nitish’s Mental Fitness

: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's "erratic" behaviour at a function of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day ago has given rise to fresh suspicions about his "mental health" and his "ability to run the government".

The Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly shared a video of Mr Modi's function held in the national capital in which Mr Kumar, who attended virtually from his residence in Patna, can be seen staring at his computer screen with folded hands and senior BJP leader and deputy CM Samrat Choudhary reading out his speech. Posting the video on X, Mr Yadav said, "Can this mental state of the chief minister be blamed on his close aides who may be spiking his food at the instance of alliance partner BJP?"

Later, while speaking with the media, Mr Yadav said, "For quite some time, the CM has been behaving in a manner that shows he is not in the proper state of mind. He has made crude remarks about my mother, Rabri Devi, a former CM herself, besides women in general. Once, he was caught on camera fooling around while the national anthem was being played in the background."

"Yesterday we saw another example of his erratic behaviour," Mr Yadav said, adding, "Clearly the chief minister no longer has the ability to run the government. A syndicate is calling the shots and it will be exposed soon."

Reacting sharply to the Opposition leader's charge, JD(U) MLC and spokesman Neeraj Kumar said, "Mr Kumar is the one who has restored the political, social and economic health of Bihar. Mr Yadav would do well to worry about his own ailing father and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav."

Replying to a question over Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai's allegation that lawlessness and corruption were rampant during the 15 years when Bihar was ruled by Lalu Prasad Yadav and subsequently by Rabri Devi, the RJD leader said, "The BJP has been sharing power in the state for 20 years. It has accomplished little and has no vision for the future. Hence, it is maligning its opponents."