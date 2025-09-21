Tejashwi: Opposition To Have CM Face In Bihar

New Delhi:Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday asserted that the Opposition’s Mahagathbandhan will not contest the elections without projecting a chief ministerial face.

Speaking to a news channel during his ongoing solo Bihar Adhikar Yatra, which concluded at Vaishali on Saturday, Yadav took a swipe at the BJP. “Are we the BJP that we do not have any faces? We definitely will not contest the elections without projecting a Chief Ministerial face,” he said.



When asked when the CM candidate would be announced, the Leader of Opposition said, “It is the people who would decide the chief minister. Wait for a little time. It makes no difference if there is a delay of a week or more days. Once the seat-sharing arrangement is finalised, this issue will also be resolved.”



Political analysts observed that Yadav’s remarks were aimed at preventing any perception of discord within the I.N.D.I.A. bloc ahead of the polls. “It is clear that if the Mahagathbandhan comes to power, the chief minister will be from the RJD as it will contest the highest number of seats,” they said.



Referring to his earlier statement at Muzaffarpur, where he had indicated that the RJD would contest all 243 seats, party sources clarified that his remarks were misinterpreted by the ruling NDA to suggest divisions within the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. “He was only appealing for voter support for the grand alliance, but the NDA twisted the remarks to indicate a rift,” they said.



Launching his solo yatra earlier this week, Yadav said the grand alliance was focusing on key governance issues such as unemployment, price rise, migration, corruption, law and order, and the lack of industrialisation in Bihar. “There is no confusion in our alliance. The people are the owners of Bihar and they make the chief minister. This time, they want change,” he said.



On several occasions, Yadav has endorsed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial face of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, though no such reciprocal endorsement has yet come from Gandhi or his party.