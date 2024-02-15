Top
Teen Who Went Missing Found After 3 Days

DC Correspondent
14 Feb 2024 8:45 PM GMT
The police on February 11 had received a complaint from Sharravari Danidharia that her daughter Harinakshi Gondalia was missing from their house in Jawaharnagar, Prenderghast Road, in Secunderabad. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Mahankali police traced a 19-year-old student who was had gone missing from her house since February 9 and reunited her with her family members on Wednesday.

The police on February 11 had received a complaint from Sharravari Danidharia that her daughter Harinakshi Gondalia was missing from their house in Jawaharnagar, Prenderghast Road, in Secunderabad.

Her mother said the girl had ADHD and was suffering from an unstable mental condition and was undergoing therapy. She had earlier gone missing on January 29 and returned the next day. She went missing again on January 31 and her son found her on February 2.

Upon receipt of the complaint, north zone DCP Rohini Priyadarshini, said, police formed special teams Mahankali ACP B. Ravinder, and Ramgopalpet station house officer J. Nagaraju, which checked CCTV camera footage. She was tracked to Tolichowki, Narsingi, Langer Houz and Himayatnagar from where she was rescued.

