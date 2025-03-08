Teen Slapped by Police During PM Convoy Rehearsal in Surat

A 17-year-old boy was slapped by a police officer after he mistakenly rode his bicycle onto a street where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy rehearsal was taking place in Surat’s Ratan Chowk on Thursday.

@GujaratPolice @CMOGuj @AmitShahOffice @AmitShah



The boy just innocently sneaked into the rehearsal of PM Modi's convoy



How fair is it to pull the boy's hair and push him publicly in such a disrespectful way



The official is a senior police man having violent mindset pic.twitter.com/DdUM8ZOH93 — Aditya's Chauhan (@adi_chauhan1) March 7, 2025

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, sparking widespread outrage. The footage shows the teenager being stopped and slapped by a police personnel as he tried to cross the restricted area. Witnesses claimed the boy was unaware of the security drill and had no intention of causing disruption.

Following the viral video, social media users criticized the officer’s actions, questioning the necessity of such force against a minor. Many demanded strict action against the policeman, arguing that excessive force was unwarranted in the situation. Local authorities have not issued an official statement yet, but sources suggest that senior officials are looking into the matter. Meanwhile, human rights activists have condemned the incident, calling for better public awareness during high-security drills to prevent such confrontations. The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Surat soon, and security arrangements have been tightened ahead of his arrival. However, the incident has raised concerns over how law enforcement handles civilians in high-security zones.



