 Top
Home » Nation

Teen kills woman in Jalna over water dispute

Nation
PTI
2 April 2025 11:07 AM IST

16-year-old bludgeons farmer to death after she scolded him for blocking water flow

Teen kills woman in Jalna over water dispute
x
A teenager in Jalna allegedly killed a woman farmer, Meera alias Sandhya Bondare, after she threw his phone in water during a dispute over irrigation.

Meera alias Sandhya Bondare was found to have been stoned to death in her fields at Antarwali Tembhi village in Jalna tehsil on March 25. During the probe, police found that the woman had scolded a boy in the neighbourhood because he had been stopping water from a channel from reaching her fields. On one occasion, she threw his mobile phone in water in a fit of rage.

Holding a grudge, the boy allegedly bludgeoned her to death with a stone when she was asleep in her fields on the afternoon on March 25. He confessed to the crime, the official said, adding he would be produced before a Juvenile Justice Board.
( Source : PTI )
woman killed water dispute Teenager arrested Jalna 
Rest of India Maharashtra 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X