Teen kills woman in Jalna over water dispute

Meera alias Sandhya Bondare was found to have been stoned to death in her fields at Antarwali Tembhi village in Jalna tehsil on March 25. During the probe, police found that the woman had scolded a boy in the neighbourhood because he had been stopping water from a channel from reaching her fields. On one occasion, she threw his mobile phone in water in a fit of rage.

Holding a grudge, the boy allegedly bludgeoned her to death with a stone when she was asleep in her fields on the afternoon on March 25. He confessed to the crime, the official said, adding he would be produced before a Juvenile Justice Board.