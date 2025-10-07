Teen Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped in Salar, Murshidabad; Two Arrested

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five youths in Salar, Murshidabad, on Monday evening. According to police sources, the victim and her boyfriend were returning home after eating at a restaurant in Dakshin Khanda when the incident occurred. The group of youths reportedly surrounded the couple, assaulted the boyfriend, and abducted the girl to a secluded bush near the Talibpur canal, where they allegedly raped her one by one.

The boyfriend informed the victim's mother, who promptly alerted the police. A team from Salar Police Station rescued the girl and arrested two of the accused, identified as Humayun Seikh and Asraf Seikh. Three other suspects remain at large, according to Officer-in-Charge Tushar Majumdar of Salar Police Station.

The victim was sent for a medical examination, and the two arrested individuals were produced before the Kandi ACJM Court, where they were remanded to 10 days of police custody, police sources said.