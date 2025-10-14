Teen Driving SUV Runs Over Biker, Crashes Into Wall in Dewas

In a shocking incident caught on CCTV, a teenage boy driving a Hyundai Creta ran over a biker and a pillion rider before crashing into a wall in Dewas town of Madhya Pradesh.

The video, now viral on social media, shows the SUV speeding through a narrow lane, narrowly missing a cow before hitting a two-wheeler and slamming into a house wall. The impact was so severe that the wall collapsed instantly.

Watch | A shocking video has come to light from Dewas. In the Civil Lines area, a minor boy behind the wheel of a car first collided with another vehicle and then lost control, crashing into a wall. The impact was so intense that the wall was completely demolished. The entire… pic.twitter.com/11t1PKZYj6

Locals identified the driver as a boy aged around 14 to 15 years. Outraged residents questioned how the minor was allowed to drive. The boy’s mother allegedly dismissed the criticism, saying, “Mera beta toh chalayega, jo kar sakte ho kar lo” (“My son will drive, do whatever you can”).

The reckless act and the mother’s response have sparked widespread anger, with residents demanding strict action against the underage driver and his parents for endangering lives and violating traffic laws.

Police said they are verifying the video and will take legal action under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and IPC once the accused are identified.