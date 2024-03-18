Technical Snags Delay Revanth’s Mumbai Flight

Hyderabad: Mumbai-bound Indigo flight (6E5099), in which Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was supposed to travel, was delayed due to a technical snag at the RGIA on Sunday.

Revanth Reddy, his deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Congress in-charge Deepa Das Munshi, minister Ponnam Prabhakar and others reached RGIA around 1 pm to go to Mumbai by the 2.30 pm flight for Rahul Gandhi's Jodo Nyay Yatra meeting at Shivaji Park.

The officials said that the flight took-off after addressing the problem of overheating in the engine and functioning of ACs.