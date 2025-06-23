 Top
Home » Nation

Technical Snag Delays IndiGo Flight from Indore to Bhubaneswar

Nation
DC Correspondent
23 Jun 2025 12:31 PM IST

Pilots detected issue before take-off; 140 passengers remained onboard during repair

Technical Snag Delays IndiGo Flight from Indore to Bhubaneswar
x
An IndiGo flight from Indore to Bhubaneswar was delayed by over an hour after a minor technical snag was fixed on the runway apron.

Indore: A "minor technical snag" was detected in an IndiGo flight from Indore to Bhubaneswar carrying 140 persons, due to which it took off about an hour late from its scheduled time on Monday, the airport officials here said. Pilots of the IndiGo flight number '6E 6332' noticed a technical snag when the plane was heading towards the runway for take-off, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport director Vipin Kant Seth told PTI.

The plane was brought back to the apron. After engineers rectified the "minor technical snag", the flight left for its destination, he said. "Passengers were not de-boarded during the repair work," Seth said, without giving specific details of the technical glitch. Another airport official said IndiGo's Indore-Bhubaneswar flight was scheduled to take off at 9 am on Monday but could depart at 10.16 am after the necessary repairs.
There were 140 persons on board the plane, the official said. The apron is part of an airport where the aircraft are parked, refuelled, maintained and passengers are boarded or de-boarded.
( Source : PTI )
IndiGo flight delays news technical issues in aviation Indore to Bhubaneswar flight passenger experience during delays air travel disruptions in India 
Rest of India Madhya Pradesh Indore 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X