A video of a man stopping his car on the newly opened Atal Setu bridge and jumping-off the railings into the sea is going viral on social media.

The man, identified as a 38-year-old engineer, Srinivasan Kuruturi from Dombivli, has allegedly committed suicide on Thursday due to financial problems. His details were recovered from an Aadhar Card that the police found in his car.

However, the police could not establish a concrete reason behind his bid to end his life as there was no note available. "Monetary issues might be the reason, but no concrete evidence has been established as we didn't find a suicide note," a senior police official told the Hindustan Times.

The man, previously tried to commit suicide while he was in Kuwait but was unsuccessful, revealed his wife. He was survived by his wife and a five-year-old daughter.

Rescue teams of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) and Coastal police are conducting a search operation. The incident marks the second such case on the longest sea bridge in India.

