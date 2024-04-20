Top
Tech Upgrades To Boost Vizag Traffic Safety

20 April 2024 9:38 AM GMT
Tech Upgrades To Boost Vizag Traffic Safety
Representational Image Vizag Traffic Safety


Visakhapatnam city police have initiated a comprehensive traffic management and safety programme with technological advancements.
This includes 200 breath analysers to address drunk driving, 200 wheel locks to prevent illegal parking, and 200 body-worn cameras to promote transparency during traffic stops. This apart, 400 radium jackets have been introduced to improve officer visibility at night.
Officers will receive extensive training before being deployed in high-risk areas to ensure effective traffic management, utilising data analysis from the past five years. These zones will be under continuous surveillance, Visakhapatnam city police said. A unique element of the programme involved blind students from local schools.
They contributed by sharing messages about health practices for traffic personnel, focusing on common issues such as diabetes and high blood pressure due to long working hours.


