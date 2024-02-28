Tech in Healthcare to Alleviate Pain, Make Treatment Affordable: Experts

Hyderabad: In days to come, surgeries will go the minimally invasive way. There will be use of real-time data for added precision. Robotic surgeries will be mainstream. These are the views of medical device and pharma chiefs.

Medical device company Medtronic chief executive officer Geoff Martha said technology in healthcare can alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life. He highlighted Medtronic's commitment to pioneering new therapies, citing examples such as minimally invasive procedures facilitated by catheter-based pacemakers and innovative treatments for conditions like hypertension.Delivering a keynote address at the BioAsia , Martha delved into the application of machine learning and deep learning in the medical device industry, emphasising the importance of partnerships with states like Telangana, healthcare professionals, and technology companies. He showcased Medtronic's GI Genius technology, which uses artificial intelligence to enhance the accuracy of colonoscopies, thereby improving patient outcomes and reducing the risk of cancer.The official also spoke about surgical robotics to make procedures accessible and cost-effective.Martha also introduced Touch Surgery Enterprise, a platform that leverages real-time data to enhance surgical training and performance evaluation. By recording surgical procedures and providing feedback to healthcare professionals, this technology aims to improve patient care and facilitate knowledge-sharing within the medical community.Martha reaffirmed Medtronic's commitment to serving patients worldwide and expressed optimism about the future of healthcare innovation. He highlighted Hyderabad's role as a hub of innovation. With a focus on patient-centered innovation and collaboration, he envisions a future where cutting-edge healthcare solutions are accessible to all, ultimately serving the needs of a billion patients worldwide.Meanwhile, American pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly's chief executive officer David Ricks, in another keynote address, lauded India's growing prominence in the global life sciences domain. He stressed the imperative of intellectual property protection, urging a reassessment of India's IP policies to incentivise innovation and spur investment.Ricks acknowledged Telangana's pivotal role in nurturing a vibrant life sciences hub, extolling India's industrial prowess and stable governance as key factors driving global interest in investment.Against the backdrop of shifting global dynamics, Ricks emphasised the enduring strength of US-India relations, underscoring the transformative potential of advancements in life sciences. He cited the rapid development of treatments during the Covid-19 pandemic as a testament to the industry's resilience and innovation.Ricks outlined Eli Lilly's strategic focus areas, particularly neurodegenerative conditions and combating obesity-related diseases.Ricks, who called for regulatory reforms to streamline processes and enhance the ease of doing business in India, advocated for the creation of a comprehensive social safety net to ensure the affordability and accessibility of life-saving medications, particularly in addressing the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes.Expressing confidence in India's potential, Ricks commended the nation's rich talent pool and highlighted the transformative impact of technology-driven solutions in healthcare.