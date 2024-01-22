Tearful Adieu to Sgt Ravichandra

Nizamabad: Family members and the local residents bid a tearful adieu to Air Force Sergeant Ravichandra at his native Chikli camp village in Makloor mandal on Sunday. Sgt Ravichandra died en route to a hospital in Guntur after he was severely injured when he accidentally fell under the wheels of a train at Piduguralla in Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Sgt Ravichandra was posted in Jammu and Kashmir. He belonged to the Chikli camp in Makloor mandal of Nizamabad district and was staying at Jannepally. Ravichandra went to Piduguralla to bring back his wife Harsha and two children in the Palnadu district after the Sankranti holidays. While getting down, he accidentally fell off the train and suffered fatal injuries.

His mortal remains were brought to his native Chikli camp village where his last rites were performed. Asked by this newspaper, the Makloor police said that they had not got any information about the death of the Sergeant. “Ravichandra was on leave and died accidentally, so we are unaware of any other details”, a police officer said.