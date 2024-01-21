Teacher booked for caning 13-year-old student in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old class VII student was caned badly by his class teacher in St Marks Boys Town High School, Jahanuma, Kalapather police said on Sunday. The victim’s father on Sunday lodged a complaint against the teacher with the police.



“On coming home after attending work on Sunday, I noticed an injury mark on my son’s right thigh and he was groaning in pain. He said that his class teacher Vinay Reddy had on Saturday beat him with a cane,” the father told Deccan Chronicle.

“Prior to calling Kalapather inspector P. Dali Naidu, I spoke to the class teacher Vijay Reddy and asked why he had hit my son with a stick. He disconnected the phone,” the father said. Deccan Chronicle is not naming the student and his father to protect the identity of the minor.

“After a short break, my son was on his way to the third floor where his classroom is. Vijay Reddy stopped him near the lift and hit him on his thigh alleging that he was playing in the corridor,” the father said. “At 10 am I met sub-inspector P. Mounika and filed a complaint against Vijay Reddy.”

Police registered a case under IPC Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) along with provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act against Vijay Reddy, who was taken into custody for questioning, police sources said.