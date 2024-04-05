TD's Ganta Says Jagan Has Not Kept 85% of Promises

Visakhapatnam: TD Bheemili candidate and ex-minister Ganta Srinivas Rao charged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with not fulfilling 85 per cent of the 900 promises he had made prior to the 2019 elections.

Addressing a meeting on Thursday, he asked voters to evaluate the government’s performance critically and vote based on its actual accomplishments.

Srinivas Rao said welfare schemes first came into picture when Telugu Desam founder N.T. Rama Rao became the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

He criticised the YSRC government for lack of AP’s development and asserted that NDA will form a coalition government in the future.

The TD candidate said people are eagerly waiting for the leadership of N. Chandrababu Naidu, so that he could steer Andhra Pradesh on the path of development.

Highlighting the absence of industrial growth during Jagan’s tenure, Srinivas Rao contrasted it with development of IT corridor in Hyderabad, apart from establishment of industries.

On Thursday, three sarpanches and a few ward members from YSRC joined the Telugu Desam Party at the residence of Ganta Srinivasa Rao in Vizag on Thursday.