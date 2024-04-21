TDP to make changes in four Assembly constituencies in AP

Andhra Pradesh: The TDP is seriously exploring the possibility of replacing candidates in at least four Assembly constituencies taking into consideration the local factors.



It is learnt that there might be some changes in Paderu, Madugula, Madakasira and Venkatagiri Assembly constituencies. The party has already completed the groundwork to make changes in these constituencies after taking the opinion of senior leaders.

The party leaders held consultations with former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana, MP Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju, former MLA Giddi Eshwari, party SC Cell leader MS Raju.

The party is likely to give Paderu Assembly ticket to Eshwari while Madakasira ticket to Raju. Venkatagiri was actually allotted to former MLA K Ramakrishna’s daughter Laxmi Priya but the party has now decided to field Ramakrishna only. As Pendurthi ticket was allocated to Jana Sena, Satyanarayana might be given Madugula ticket while Undi ticket to Krishnam Raju, it is learnt.

The party has also kept the issue of B-Form to the candidates in Denduluru and Thamballapalle Assembly constituencies pending due to various reasons.