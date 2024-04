Vijayawada: In a setback to the TDP at the time of Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state, the party’s senior leader Yanamala Krishnudu has joined YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday. He is the younger brother of former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.

Andhra Pradesh will go to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections on May 13 and the results will be announced on June 4.