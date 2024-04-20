TDP MLA Balayya files nomination from Hindupur

Anantapur: Aiming for a hat-trick win from Hindupur constituency, film star and sitting MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna of Telugu Desam filed his nomination from the Hindupur Assembly segment on Friday. Balakrishna is aiming for a victory for the third consecutive time from Hindupur, a home turf of TD founder and late Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao's family since 1985.



Before filing his nomination, Balakrishna offered pooja at the historic Lord Hanuman temple at Sugur, on the outskirts of the Hindupur town. Accompanied by Hindupur Lok Sabha TD candidate B.K. Parthasarathi, he then proceeded to tahasildar office with a huge rally. Party leaders and cadres from Hindupur area gathered in large numbers.

Meanwhile, a total of 18 nominations were received in seven Assembly segments of Satya Sai district on Friday. Madakasira TD candidate Sunil Kumar, Kadiri YSRC candidate Maqbul, TD candidate Kandikunta Prasad, Rapthadu YSRC candidate T Prakash Reddy and others filed their nominations.

In Kadapa district, sitting MP YS Avinash Reddy filed his nomination papers for Kadapa Lok Sabha segment at Kadapa collectorate on Friday. A total of 14 nominations received from Kadapa district.