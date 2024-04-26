TDP clarifies on Bhuvaneshwari's viral audio

Amaravati: Many Social Media posts with an audio of Nara Bhuvaneswari, claiming that she disrespected Dalits was making rounds.

Terming the reports as fake, the Telugu Desam Party has released a clarification on microblogging site X.

TDP wrote on X, saying "Day before yesterday they faked an intelligence report, yesterday they faked an ETV video, today they deep faked Bhuvaneshwari's audio.



Jagan Reddy... Why do you feel so upset about Bhuvaneshwari Garu? In the assembly you laughed after speaking ill about her, now you have faked her audio...

Do you stoop so low for votes by barring women? What kind of life is yours?"



Andhra Pradesh is set to go for state Assembly and Lok Sabha polls on May 13.